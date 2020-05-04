Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on CarGurus (CARG)

In a report issued on May 1, Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on CarGurus (CARG), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 47.5% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as EverQuote, Sabre, and Yelp.

CarGurus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.86, a 26.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Based on CarGurus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $158 million and net profit of $13.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $126 million and had a net profit of $12.45 million.

Cargurus, Inc. engages in the provision of online auto shopping. It offers proprietary technology, search algorithms, and innovative data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. The firm operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services, and other revenues from customers within the United States. The International segment includes the revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services, and other revenues from customers outside of the United States. The company was founded by Langley Steinert in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.