Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Cambium Networks (CMBM)

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained a Buy rating on Cambium Networks (CMBM) on March 12 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.50, close to its 52-week low of $3.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 67.0% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Citrix Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cambium Networks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a one-year high of $12.00 and a one-year low of $3.78. Currently, Cambium Networks has an average volume of 40.31K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CMBM in relation to earlier this year.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the wireless broadband networking infrastructure services. It serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The firm operates secure wireless broadband point-to-point and point-to-multipoint platforms. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.