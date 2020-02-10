Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Beyond Air (XAIR)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Buy rating on Beyond Air (XAIR) yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 53.0% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Beyond Air.

The company has a one-year high of $7.29 and a one-year low of $3.45. Currently, Beyond Air has an average volume of 173.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XAIR in relation to earlier this year.

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.