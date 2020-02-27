Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Best Buy Co (BBY)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel reiterated a Buy rating on Best Buy Co (BBY) today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 68.0% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Lumber Liquidators, and Urban Outfitters.

Best Buy Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.75, which is a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $91.99 and a one-year low of $61.58. Currently, Best Buy Co has an average volume of 2.27M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BBY in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Lisa Caputo, a Director at BBY sold 10,000 shares for a total of $808,500.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Best Buy Co., Inc. provides consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International.