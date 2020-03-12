Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on BEST (BEST)

Oppenheimer analyst Bo Pei CFA maintained a Buy rating on BEST (BEST) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.97.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #4054 out of 6212 analysts.

BEST has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

Based on BEST’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $496.3K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.39 million.

BEST, Inc. (China) is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Chain Management, Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Store, and Others. The Others segment relates to the cross-border logistic coordination services.