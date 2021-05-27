Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Bank of America (BAC)

In a report issued on April 1, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Bank of America (BAC), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.04, close to its 52-week high of $43.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 69.3% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of America has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.15, which is a 2.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $43.26 and a one-year low of $22.39. Currently, Bank of America has an average volume of 49.78M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 100 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BAC in relation to earlier this year.

Bank of America Corp. provides banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The company was founded by Amadeo Peter Giannini in 1904 is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

