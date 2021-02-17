Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 48.9% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $658K and GAAP net loss of $7.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $845K and had a GAAP net loss of $5.05 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, primarily in genetically defined patient populations. The company’s current portfolio of product candidates, AL101 and AL102, targets the aberrant activation of the Notch pathway with gamma secretase inhibitors. Its product candidate, AL101, is being developed as a potent, selective, injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor, or GSI. It is also developing AL101 for the treatment of T-ALL, an aggressive, rare form of T-cell specific leukemia.