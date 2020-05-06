Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

Oppenheimer analyst Matthew Biegler maintained a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences (APTO) yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.11.

Biegler has an average return of 99.6% when recommending Aptose Biosciences.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is ranked #543 out of 6520 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptose Biosciences with a $11.33 average price target, which is a 64.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.26 and a one-year low of $1.81. Currently, Aptose Biosciences has an average volume of 1.01M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of APTO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the discovery, research, and development of anti-cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes APTO-253, a small molecule that induces expression of the Kruppel-Like Factor 4 genes; and CG-806 a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent. The company was founded on September 5, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.