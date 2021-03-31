Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Angion Biomedica (ANGN)

Oppenheimer analyst Justin Kim maintained a Buy rating on Angion Biomedica (ANGN) today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Angion Biomedica has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.33, a 227.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Angion Biomedica Corp was incorporated in the State of Delaware on April 6. 1998. It is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers and develops novel therapeutic agents to treat acute and chronic organ injury by harnessing the body’s protective, reparative and regenerative systems. It is developing therapeutics for both orphan indications and large clinical markets of unmet medical need.