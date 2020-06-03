Oppenheimer Maintains Their Hold Rating on Yum China Holdings (YUMC)

In a report released today, Brian Bittner from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Yum China Holdings (YUMC). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 66.7% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Yum China Holdings with a $51.83 average price target.

Yum China Holdings’ market cap is currently $17.89B and has a P/E ratio of 32.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.51.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service. The All Other Segments segment includes East Dawning, Little Sheep, Taco Bell, and Daojia. The company was founded on April 1, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.