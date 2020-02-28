Oppenheimer Maintains Their Hold Rating on Yelp (YELP)

Catie Powers- February 28, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly maintained a Hold rating on Yelp (YELP) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.27, close to its 52-week low of $30.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is ranked #544 out of 5917 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Yelp with a $36.10 average price target, representing a 17.6% upside. In a report issued on February 14, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $35.00 price target.

Based on Yelp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $17.15 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $31.95 million.

Yelp, Inc. hosts an online database of user-generated reviews of local businesses. It provides reviews on local businesses, which include restaurants, boutiques and salons, dentists, mechanics and plumbers.

