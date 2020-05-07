Oppenheimer Maintains Their Hold Rating on Wingstop (WING)

In a report released today, Michael Tamas from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Wingstop (WING). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $122.98, close to its 52-week high of $126.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamas is ranked #5583 out of 6520 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wingstop with a $110.23 average price target, a -9.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Based on Wingstop’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $53.19 million and net profit of $3.05 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $40.51 million and had a net profit of $2.42 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WING in relation to earlier this year.

Wingstop, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

