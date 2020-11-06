Oppenheimer Maintains Their Hold Rating on Synaptics (SYNA)

Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang maintained a Hold rating on Synaptics (SYNA) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $82.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.1% and a 42.9% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Display, QuickLogic, and Corning.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Synaptics with a $109.60 average price target.

Synaptics’ market cap is currently $2.83B and has a P/E ratio of 22.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.22.

Synaptics, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: China, Japan, United States, South Korea, Taiwan, and Other. The company was founded by Federico Faggin and Carver A. Mead in March 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.