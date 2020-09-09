Oppenheimer Maintains Their Hold Rating on Slack Technologies (WORK)

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained a Hold rating on Slack Technologies (WORK) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 72.6% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Arista Networks, and Citrix Systems.

Slack Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.00, which is a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Monness also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $40.07 and a one-year low of $15.10. Currently, Slack Technologies has an average volume of 16.44M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 466 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WORK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Slack Technologies, Inc. develops and publishes real-time collaboration applications and platforms. It provides engineering, sales, marketing, IT, project management and human resources solutions. The company was founded by Daniel Stewart Butterfield, Eric Costello, Callum James Henderson-Begg, and Serguei Mourachov in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.