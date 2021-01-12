Oppenheimer Maintains Their Hold Rating on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

In a report issued on January 7, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $162.05, close to its 52-week high of $165.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 79.2% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Skyworks Solutions with a $167.60 average price target, implying a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $165.99 and a one-year low of $67.90. Currently, Skyworks Solutions has an average volume of 2.1M.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

