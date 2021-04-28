Oppenheimer Maintains Their Hold Rating on Six Flags (SIX)

In a report released today, Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Six Flags (SIX). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.36, close to its 52-week high of $51.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 56.4% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Six Flags with a $49.00 average price target, a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $51.75 and a one-year low of $16.06. Currently, Six Flags has an average volume of 1.54M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SIX in relation to earlier this year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers state-of-the-art and traditional thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus Wynne in 1961 and is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX.