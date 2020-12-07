Oppenheimer Maintains Their Hold Rating on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Hold rating on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $147.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 48.3% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Strongbridge Biopharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sarepta Therapeutics with a $188.18 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Sarepta Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $144 million and GAAP net loss of $196 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $99.04 million and had a GAAP net loss of $126 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.