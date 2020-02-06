Oppenheimer Maintains Their Hold Rating on Sally Beauty (SBH)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Hold rating on Sally Beauty (SBH) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 62.0% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Sprouts Farmers, Ulta Beauty, and Costco.

Sally Beauty has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.98 and a one-year low of $11.46. Currently, Sally Beauty has an average volume of 1.61M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SBH in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Mark Gregory Spinks, the President-Beauty Systems Group of SBH sold 25,000 shares for a total of $462,250.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group.