Oppenheimer Maintains Their Hold Rating on Qorvo (QRVO)

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained a Hold rating on Qorvo (QRVO) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 71.1% success rate. Schafer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Akoustis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

Qorvo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $129.27.

Qorvo’s market cap is currently $11.59B and has a P/E ratio of 34.88. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.68.

Qorvo, Inc. engages in the provision of core technologies and radio frequency solutions for mobile, infrastructure, and aerospace or defense applications. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products.

