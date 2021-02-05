Oppenheimer Maintains Their Hold Rating on Paylocity (PCTY)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz maintained a Hold rating on Paylocity (PCTY) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $213.06, close to its 52-week high of $218.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.0% and a 81.0% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, RingCentral, and Salesforce.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Paylocity with a $206.20 average price target.

Paylocity’s market cap is currently $11.56B and has a P/E ratio of 180.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 34.99.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 98 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PCTY in relation to earlier this year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded on November 6, 2013 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, IL.