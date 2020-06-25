Oppenheimer Maintains Their Hold Rating on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner maintained a Hold rating on Papa John’s International (PZZA) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $81.67, close to its 52-week high of $85.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 65.3% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and Yum China Holdings.

Papa John’s International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $83.11.

Papa John’s International’s market cap is currently $2.65B and has a P/E ratio of 4152.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.39.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 106 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PZZA in relation to earlier this year.

Papa John’s International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages. The North America Commissaries segment consists of the operations of regional dough production and product distribution centers and derives its revenues principally from the sale and distribution of food and paper products to domestic company-owned and franchised restaurants in the United States and Canada. The North America Franchising segment consists of franchise sales and support activities and derives its revenues from sales of franchise and development rights and collection of royalties from franchisees located in the United States and Canada. The International Operations segment principally consists of distribution sales to franchised Papa John’s restaurants located in the United Kingdom and franchise sales and support activities, which derive revenues from sales of franchise and development rights and the collection of royalties from international franchisees. The company was founded by John H. Schnatter in 1984 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

