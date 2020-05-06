Oppenheimer Maintains Their Hold Rating on Nevro Crop (NVRO)

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Nevro Crop (NVRO). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $118.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 51.6% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Nevro Crop has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $113.29.

Based on Nevro Crop’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $114 million and GAAP net loss of $13.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $108 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.61 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NVRO in relation to earlier this year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company was founded by Konstantinos Alataris in March 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.