Oppenheimer Maintains Their Hold Rating on Nano-X Imaging (NNOX)

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Nano-X Imaging (NNOX). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 52.9% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Nano-X Imaging has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.50.

Nano-X Imaging’s market cap is currently $2.65B and has a P/E ratio of -41.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.28.

Nano X Imaging Ltd is engaged in the business of manufacturing medical imaging systems. It offers Nanox System which is a combination of hardware and software.