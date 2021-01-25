Oppenheimer Maintains Their Hold Rating on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau maintained a Hold rating on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) on January 14. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $111.92, close to its 52-week high of $119.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 65.3% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Focus Financial Partners, Victory Capital Holdings, and SEI Investments Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intercontinental Exchange is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $130.71.

The company has a one-year high of $119.02 and a one-year low of $63.51. Currently, Intercontinental Exchange has an average volume of 2.47M.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings segments. The Trading and Clearing segment offers transaction-based executions and clearing activities. The Data and Listings segment includes securities and subscription-based data services. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.