Oppenheimer Maintains Their Hold Rating on GrubHub (GRUB)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Hold rating on GrubHub (GRUB) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 70.9% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

GrubHub has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $51.91, representing a -11.3% downside. In a report issued on May 7, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $80.25 and a one-year low of $29.35. Currently, GrubHub has an average volume of 4.32M.

Grubhub, Inc. operates as an online and mobile food-ordering company, which connects diners with local takeout restaurants. Its online and mobile ordering platforms allow diners and corporate businesses to order directly from takeout restaurants in the United States and London. The firm’s products and services include Grubhub, Seamless and Eat24 Mobile Apps and Mobile Website, Grubhub, Seamless, Eat24 and MenuPages Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery Services, Grubhub for Restaurants, Technology and Fulfillment Services, Point of Sale Integration, Restaurant Websites and Mobile Applications and Allmenus. Grubhub was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

