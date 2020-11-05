Oppenheimer Maintains Their Hold Rating on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Hold rating on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.35, close to its 52-week high of $22.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 63.4% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and United Natural Foods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for e.l.f. Beauty with a $24.00 average price target.

Based on e.l.f. Beauty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $64.53 million and net profit of $1.51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $59.76 million and had a net profit of $3.71 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 93 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ELF in relation to earlier this year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.