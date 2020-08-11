Oppenheimer Maintains Their Hold Rating on Ceva (CEVA)

In a report released today, Andrew Uerkwitz from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Ceva (CEVA). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.58, close to its 52-week high of $46.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 60.2% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sonim Technologies, and Axon Enterprise.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ceva with a $44.00 average price target, representing a -0.8% downside. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Based on Ceva’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $23.62 million and GAAP net loss of $1.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.97 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CEVA in relation to earlier this year.

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe and Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Its portfolio include platforms for 5G baseband processing for handsets and radio access network; offerings for cellular internet of things; front-end voice and speech recognition software and algorithms with digital signal processing for voice enabled devices and AI assistants; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device; and a self-contained AI processors. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.