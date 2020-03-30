Oppenheimer Maintains Their Hold Rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

In a report released today, Esther Rajavelu from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.29, close to its 52-week low of $26.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajavelu ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.8% and a 32.1% success rate. Rajavelu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $66.00.

The company has a one-year high of $67.87 and a one-year low of $26.56. Currently, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co has an average volume of 1.01M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BHVN in relation to earlier this year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators. The company was founded in September 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

