Oppenheimer Maintains Their Hold Rating on Arvinas Holding Company (ARVN)

In a report released today, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Arvinas Holding Company (ARVN). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 47.7% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Alpine Immune Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arvinas Holding Company is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Arvinas Holding Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.24 million and GAAP net loss of $21.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.02 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.4 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ARVN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Arvinas, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110 and ARV-471. The company was founded in February 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.