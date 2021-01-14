Oppenheimer Maintains Their Hold Rating on Apollo Global Management (APO)

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained a Hold rating on Apollo Global Management (APO) on January 12. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 66.4% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as New Mountain Finance, Solar Senior Capital, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apollo Global Management is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.11, representing a 7.2% upside. In a report issued on January 8, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Apollo Global Management’s market cap is currently $10.79B and has a P/E ratio of -54.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 27.34.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure. The Private Equity segment consists of investment in control equity and related debt instruments, convertible securities, and distressed debt instruments. The Real Assets segment includes investment in real estate equity and infrastructure equity; and real estate and infrastructure debt. The company was founded by Marc Jeffrey Rowan, Leon David Black, and Joshua Jordan Harris in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.