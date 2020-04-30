Oppenheimer Maintains Their Hold Rating on Agios Pharma (AGIO)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Hold rating on Agios Pharma (AGIO) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 44.9% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Alpine Immune Sciences.

Agios Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.71.

The company has a one-year high of $56.60 and a one-year low of $27.78. Currently, Agios Pharma has an average volume of 673.8K.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next. The company was founded by Lewis Clayton Cantley, Tak W. Mak, Craig B. Thompson and Shin-Shan Michael Su on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

