Oppenheimer Maintains Their Buy Rating on Yum! Brands (YUM)

In a report released today, Brian Bittner from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Yum! Brands (YUM), with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $117.57, close to its 52-week high of $118.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 68.8% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Yum China Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yum! Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $121.60, a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $134.00 price target.

Yum! Brands’ market cap is currently $34.76B and has a P/E ratio of 39.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.91.

Headquartered in Kentucky, Yum! Brands, Inc. is a service restaurant company, which develops, operates, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division.