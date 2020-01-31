Oppenheimer Maintains Their Buy Rating on WW Grainger (GWW)

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on WW Grainger (GWW), with a price target of $355.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $312.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 58.3% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Roper Technologies, Generac Holdings, and General Electric.

WW Grainger has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $333.75.

WW Grainger’s market cap is currently $16.84B and has a P/E ratio of 18.24. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GWW in relation to earlier this year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. operates as a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating products. It offers maintenance, repair and operating supplies and other related products and services through local branches, catalogs and the Internet.