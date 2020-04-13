Oppenheimer Maintains Their Buy Rating on Wix (WIX)

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Wix (WIX), with a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $120.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 65.0% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $145.80, implying a 21.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $143.00 price target.

Based on Wix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $205 million and GAAP net loss of $21.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $164 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.75 million.

Wix.com Ltd. engages in the provision of web development, design, and management solutions and applications. It provides free design templates for personal and business use, web design and layout tools, web hosting through the Wix domain, applications from the App Market, blog and social network page support, other marketing and work flow management applications and services. The company also offers eCommerce and appointment applications, and marketing tools such as Google Analytics and mailing lists. Wix.com was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

