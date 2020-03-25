Oppenheimer Maintains Their Buy Rating on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Buy rating on Williams-Sonoma (WSM) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 59.2% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Lumber Liquidators.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Williams-Sonoma with a $43.56 average price target, implying an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Williams-Sonoma’s market cap is currently $3.28B and has a P/E ratio of 8.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.50.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. engages in the business of retailing home products. It operates through the E-commerce and Retail segment. The E-commerce segment comprises of the following merchandising strategies: Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham, which markets its products through its e-commerce websites, and direct-mail catalogs. The Retail segment includes franchise operations, which sell its products through its retail stores. The company was founded by Charles E. Williams on September 15, 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.