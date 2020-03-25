Oppenheimer Maintains Their Buy Rating on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz maintained a Buy rating on Tyler Technologies (TYL) yesterday and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $261.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 54.4% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Electronic Arts, Axon Enterprise, and Turtle Beach.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tyler Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $329.71.

Based on Tyler Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $289 million and net profit of $46.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $242 million and had a net profit of $31.55 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TYL in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Brian K. Miller, the EVP & CFO of TYL sold 11,000 shares for a total of $3,658,633.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax segments. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts, and justice processes. The Appraisal and Tax segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.