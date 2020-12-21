Oppenheimer Maintains Their Buy Rating on Triterras (TRIT)

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau maintained a Buy rating on Triterras (TRIT) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 65.7% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Focus Financial Partners, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Triterras has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00, implying a 124.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, Northland Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Netfin Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.