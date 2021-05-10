Oppenheimer Maintains Their Buy Rating on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.67, close to its 52-week low of $18.16.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.0% and a 49.1% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Sensei Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Taysha Gene Therapies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.88.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc is a patient-centric gene therapy company to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the CNS in both rare and large patient populations. The company develops and commercializes transformative gene therapy treatments. It is advancing a deep and sustainable product portfolio of 18 gene therapy product candidates, with exclusive options to acquire four additional development programs. Its product candidates include TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103, and TSHA-104.