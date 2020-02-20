Oppenheimer Maintains Their Buy Rating on SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG), with a price target of $151.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $127.82, close to its 52-week high of $128.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 56.3% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, Capstone Turbine, and Fuelcell Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SolarEdge Technologies with a $117.25 average price target, representing a 2.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $156.00 price target.

SolarEdge Technologies’ market cap is currently $6.21B and has a P/E ratio of 59.53. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.48.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 90 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SEDG in relation to earlier this year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. engages in the operation of inverter solution for the harvesting and managing of photovoltaic solar power. The company’s products include power optimizer, inverter and monitoring portal. It offers residential solutions, commercial solutions, and grid services.