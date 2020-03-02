Oppenheimer Maintains Their Buy Rating on Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

In a report released today, Silvan Tuerkcan from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Seattle Genetics (SGEN), with a price target of $124.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $111.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Tuerkcan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 38.1% success rate. Tuerkcan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Intellia Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Seattle Genetics with a $127.46 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $124.32 and a one-year low of $62.90. Currently, Seattle Genetics has an average volume of 1.09M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SGEN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Daniel G. Welch, a Director at SGEN bought 17,500 shares for a total of $223,300.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.