Oppenheimer Maintains Their Buy Rating on Salesforce (CRM)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce (CRM) today and set a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $181.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 76.6% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MiX Telematics, SPS Commerce, and RingCentral.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Salesforce with a $207.17 average price target, which is a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Salesforce’s market cap is currently $160.8B and has a P/E ratio of 191.86. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.83.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 433 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on CRM: