Oppenheimer Maintains Their Buy Rating on SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL)

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 64.2% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, CyberArk Software, and Varonis Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SailPoint Technologies Holdings with a $27.00 average price target, which is a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.94 and a one-year low of $16.63. Currently, SailPoint Technologies Holdings has an average volume of 745.8K.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.