Oppenheimer Maintains Their Buy Rating on Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman maintained a Buy rating on Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 52.2% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Merit Medical Systems, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Organogenesis Holdings with a $9.00 average price target, which is a 106.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.14 and a one-year low of $2.47. Currently, Organogenesis Holdings has an average volume of 223K.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical, and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

