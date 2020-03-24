Oppenheimer Maintains Their Buy Rating on Novavax (NVAX)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Novavax (NVAX) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.99.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.3% and a 35.3% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Molecular Templates, and Cidara Therapeutics.

Novavax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.75, representing a 16.7% upside. In a report issued on March 12, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.71 and a one-year low of $3.54. Currently, Novavax has an average volume of 7.66M.

Novavax, Inc. is a late-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It produces vaccine candidates to respond to both known and emerging disease threats by using the proprietary recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology. Its vaccine candidates include ResVax and NanoFlu. It also develops immune stimulating saponin-based adjuvants through its wholly owned Swedish subsidiary, Novavax AB. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

