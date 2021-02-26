Oppenheimer Maintains Their Buy Rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

In a report released today, Francois Brisebois from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 56.4% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Flexion Therapeutics, and Aerie Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kala Pharmaceuticals with a $26.25 average price target, representing a 196.6% upside. In a report issued on February 17, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.68 and a one-year low of $5.04. Currently, Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 2.17M.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S. Langer and Colin R. Gardner in 2009 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.