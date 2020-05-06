Oppenheimer Maintains Their Buy Rating on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Oppenheimer analyst Esther Rajavelu maintained a Buy rating on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) today and set a price target of $132.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $110.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajavelu is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 39.8% success rate. Rajavelu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals with a $156.33 average price target.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $6.11B and has a P/E ratio of 11.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -24.07.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JAZZ in relation to earlier this year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: XYREM, ERWINAZETM, PRIALT, intrathecal infusion, FAZACLO and LUVOX CR. The company was founded by Bruce C. Cozadd in March 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.