Oppenheimer Maintains Their Buy Rating on frontdoor (FTDR)

In a report released today, Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on frontdoor (FTDR), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $45.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 51.3% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Servicemaster Global Holdings, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for frontdoor with a $46.75 average price target, representing a 6.2% upside. In a report issued on July 31, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Based on frontdoor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $294 million and net profit of $13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $388 million and had a net profit of $60 million.

frontdoor, Inc. engages in the provision of home service plans. Its service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells. smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors. The company was founded on January 2, 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.