Oppenheimer Maintains Their Buy Rating on frontdoor (FTDR)

In a report released today, Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on frontdoor (FTDR), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 55.2% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on frontdoor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.83, representing a 15.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

frontdoor’s market cap is currently $4.36B and has a P/E ratio of 39.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.95.

frontdoor, Inc. engages in the provision of home service plans. Its service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells. smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors. The company was founded on January 2, 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.