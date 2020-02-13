Oppenheimer Maintains Their Buy Rating on Equinix (EQIX)

In a report released yesterday, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Equinix (EQIX), with a price target of $650.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $623.14, close to its 52-week high of $624.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 77.1% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

Equinix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $617.60.

The company has a one-year high of $624.58 and a one-year low of $399.57. Currently, Equinix has an average volume of 358.5K.

Equinix, Inc. engages in the provision of collocation space and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

