Oppenheimer Maintains Their Buy Rating on Darden (DRI)

In a report released today, Brian Bittner from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Darden (DRI), with a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.21, close to its 52-week low of $69.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 64.9% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and Yum China Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Darden is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $121.38, implying a 53.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $131.00 price target.

Based on Darden’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $24.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $224 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.